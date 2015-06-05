Dan's dugout: Whatever happened to Robbie Cano? • Latino Sports

If Robbie Cano gets elected to the American League All-Star lineup this year, he should do the honorable thing and decline. He’s been so bad that his club actually had to trade for another hitter to pick up the slack. His strikeouts are up, his walks are down, and he’s definitely not earning his keep.

In the second year of a 10-year, $240 million contract regarded as ridiculous the moment it was signed, Cano has turned into Dan Uggla — with a lot less power.

Could he be done at 32+?

His home run total is virtually certain to decline for the fourth straight year, from 33 in 2012 to 27 a year later, and then 14 in his first season with the Seattle Mariners. He had just one — that’s no typo — with more than two months of the 2015 season already in the books.

The M’s, widely considered a pre-season favorite to take the AL West title, struck gold with Nelson Cruz, this year’s big free-agent signee, but got so tired of watching Cano’s futility at the plate that they traded for Mark Trumbo last week.

Going into this year, Cano was a .310 lifetime hitter with 218 home runs over 10 seasons. But most of those were in New York, where Yankee Stadium has a right-field fence — plus a prevailing gale — perfectly suited for Cano’s lefthanded swing.

Safeco Field is a different kettle of fish, as Cano and his agents should have known before they signed. But hey, $240 million buys a lot of lobster — not to mention clams, pearls, and other Pacific treasures.

As a native of the Dominican Republic, Cano would have been better off staying in New York or signing with a closer-to-home club like the Miami Marlins. If Jeffrey Loria could give Giancarlo Stanton a

13-year deal worth $325 million, surely he could have afforded the former All-Star second baseman.

Instead, the Fish swapped bait with the Los Angeles Dodgers, landing speed merchant Dee Gordon, and Cano continued his career in the Pacific Northwest.

How much longer that career continues is now subject to conjecture. Will the Mariners wait to see if the former Yankee snaps out of his funk? Or will they agree to eat a large portion of his contract and send him somewhere his lefthanded swing would be more lethal?

The Yankees, unable to replace him with anyone of consequence, would be one of the few teams that could afford Cano. So could the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been playing Howie Kendrick at the keystone after obtaining him from the Angels last winter.

Heading into the first weekend of June, the M’s were five games under .500, nine games behind front-running Houston in the AL West, and looking like a club that could soon be changing both players and coaches. Lloyd McClendon’s widely-viewed hat-kicking tirade the other night didn’t help his status with ownership.

Getting Trumbo from the D’backs should help. He’s twice topped Cano’s best home run season and knows

American League pitching well after spending most of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Since King Felix can’t throw a shutout every time out, getting him more support should help Seattle get more respect. Whatever Robbie Cano can do would be a plus.

Elsewhere in baseball:

Joc Pederson (Dodgers) staked an early claim for the National League’s Rookie of the Year award by homering in five straight games . . .

Even beyond Corey Kluber, who had an 18-strikeout game earlier this year, Cleveland’s young pitching is showing considerable promise . . .

Has erstwhile Atlanta ace Julio Teheran suddenly turned into Jair Jurrjens? . . .

The Oakland A’s are talking comeback after sweeping the reeling Detroit Tigers . . .

Face it, Yankee fans: CC Sabathia is over the hill . . .

With six homers in a seven-game stretch, Albert Pujols is finally giving the Angels what they expected when they lured him away from the Cardinals with a nine-year contract . . .

With the worst bullpen ERA in baseball, the Braves could do worse than bring in free agents Rafael Soriano and Brian Wilson . . .

The combination of young pitching plus wily veteran Bartolo Colon, now 42, has enabled the New York Mets to knock the Washington Nationals off their perch in the National League East . . .

Rookie Pittsburgh shortstop Jung Ho Kang doesn’t speak English but has no problem with rival pitchers, judging by his hot bat in recent weeks . . .

Cincinnati’s inability to win on the road has plunged the Reds a dozen games behind in the NL Central and made them more likely to unload veterans by the July 31 trading deadline . . .

Innings eater Aaron Harang, though pitching to a 2.45 ERA, has dropped six of his first ten decisions for

the Phils and made himself a desirable trade commodity as the team rebuilds with youth . . .

San Diego signee James Shields is off to a 7-0 start with his hometown club . . .

Trades brewing: the Milwaukee Brewers are further from the top of their division than any other team.