Dan's Dugout: Harvey's a Hero Again in Flushing • Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY – Matt Harvey was the right man in the right place at the right time.

Just as the Mets were battered by the news that two of their five starters are out with barking elbows, Harvey had the good sense to pitch like the guy who started the 2013 All-Star Game for the National League.

On a cold night in Queens, he throttled the Atlanta Braves to pick up his first win since last May.

He also proved he was completely recovered from the thoracic surgery that shortened his 2016 season and left him saddled with a 4-10 record.

The 6’4″righthander from Connecticut rose to the occasion with the team still reeling from the news that starters Steven Matz, a lefthander, and Seth Lugo, who throws righthanded, will be out for awhile. The latter may eventually need Tommy John surgery, an elbow surgery that usually keeps pitchers sidelined for a year-and-a-half.

Harvey went 6 2/3 innings, yielding only a pair of home runs to Atlanta cleanup man Matt Kemp, as the Mets mauled Braves starter Jaime Garcia, a lefty making his debut with the club.

The game was scoreless for four innings before Kemp hit his first solo homer in the fifth but the Mets took the lead for good in the home half on a two-run double by Travis d’Arnaud.

Wilmer Flores, continuing his mastery of lefthanded pitching, socked a two-run homer to ice the game. The versatile infielder not only was making his first start of the year but batted cleanup behind the usually-more-formidable Yoenis Cespedes.

Mets manager Terry Collins predicted after the game that Harvey would get better as the weather warmed.

Thursday’s game was played in the fog and chill normally associated with Jack the Ripper. It rained hard all day in the New York Metro Area and cancellation was a consideration, especially since the Braves had seven more games scheduled at CitiField.

If Harvey stays healthy, he’ll be the best No. 3 starter in the league. With Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom ahead of him, the Mets have three potential All-Stars in their rotation.

Neither Syndergaard nor deGrom yielded a run in the first two games, which turned into battles of the bullpen. The Mets won the opener but Atlanta won the second game in 12 innings.