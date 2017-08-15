Dan's Dugout: Questions for the Stretch Drive • Latino Sports

Because baseball is so unpredictable, inquiring minds are wondering:

• Will the pitching-poor Houston Astros blow an enormous advantage and give the Boston Red Sox home-field advantage in the American League playoffs?

• Will Chad Green continue to be the best reliever in a veteran-laden Yankees bullpen?

• Why are the Braves 2-13 against the Phillies but over .500 against everyone else?

• Can the Tampa Bay Rays right the sinking ship by igniting their silent offense?

• If Terry Collins retires as Mets manager, would Don Mattingly return to New York?

• Will Mattingly survive in Miami now that ex-teammate Derek Jeter is CEO?

• Once a lock for both awards, will slumping Aaron Judge be MVP or Rookie of the Year?

• Can the Chicago Cubs fend off the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers?

• Will Minnesota rally to complete a worst-to-first season in the AL Central?

• Is Clayton Kershaw a lock for his fourth Cy Young Award?

• With the worst record in baseball, will the Phils fire manager Pete Mackanin?

• Will CC Sabathia’s persistent knee problems hamper him in October?

• Any chance Greg Bird (Yankees) can do down the stretch what he did in spring training?

• Is this Pablo Sandoval’s last year in the majors?

• And how about Bartolo Colon?

• What idiot thought Dansby Swanson was a lock for NL Rookie of the Year?

• Will the Mets find takers for Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson?

• Can Giancarlo Stanton reach the 60-homer plateau?

• When will Montreal build a downtown ballpark suitable for a big-league tenant?

• Will MLB wise up and dump interleague play?

• Do the Royals regret not trading impending free agents before the July 31 deadline?

• Has Stanton passed Bryce Harper as frontrunner for National League MVP?

• Is this the year Jose Altuve joins Jeff Bagwell as Astros with MVP awards?

• If Joe Maddon retires, will the Cubs make a pitch for hometown favorite Joe Girardi?