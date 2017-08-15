 Dan's Dugout: Questions for the Stretch Drive • Latino Sports

Dan’s Dugout: Questions for the Stretch Drive

By

on

Because baseball is so unpredictable, inquiring minds are wondering:

• Will the pitching-poor Houston Astros blow an enormous advantage and give the Boston Red Sox home-field advantage in the American League playoffs?
• Will Chad Green continue to be the best reliever in a veteran-laden Yankees bullpen?
• Why are the Braves 2-13 against the Phillies but over .500 against everyone else?
• Can the Tampa Bay Rays right the sinking ship by igniting their silent offense?
• If Terry Collins retires as Mets manager, would Don Mattingly return to New York?

Terry Collins is pondering retirement after the season

• Will Mattingly survive in Miami now that ex-teammate Derek Jeter is CEO?
• Once a lock for both awards, will slumping Aaron Judge be MVP or Rookie of the Year?
• Can the Chicago Cubs fend off the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers?
• Will Minnesota rally to complete a worst-to-first season in the AL Central?
• Is Clayton Kershaw a lock for his fourth Cy Young Award?
• With the worst record in baseball, will the Phils fire manager Pete Mackanin?
• Will CC Sabathia’s persistent knee problems hamper him in October?
• Any chance Greg Bird (Yankees) can do down the stretch what he did in spring training?
• Is this Pablo Sandoval’s last year in the majors?
• And how about Bartolo Colon?

Bartolo Colon is still trying to extend his career

• What idiot thought Dansby Swanson was a lock for NL Rookie of the Year?
• Will the Mets find takers for Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson?
• Can Giancarlo Stanton reach the 60-homer plateau?
• When will Montreal build a downtown ballpark suitable for a big-league tenant?
• Will MLB wise up and dump interleague play?
• Do the Royals regret not trading impending free agents before the July 31 deadline?
• Has Stanton passed Bryce Harper as frontrunner for National League MVP?

Little Jose Altuve could come up big in MVP voting

• Is this the year Jose Altuve joins Jeff Bagwell as Astros with MVP awards?
• If Joe Maddon retires, will the Cubs make a pitch for hometown favorite Joe Girardi?

