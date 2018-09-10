Dan's Dugout: Ramirez Reaches Rare Territory With 30/30 Season • Latino Sports

In the likely event that Boston teammates Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez split the MVP vote, a man from Cleveland just might pilfer the trophy for himself.

Jose Ramirez, a diminutive Dominican in just his third season as major-league regular, joined an exclusive club Sunday when he became the first big-leaguer since 2012 to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in the same season.

The last guy to do it was somebody named Mike Trout.

The 5’9″, 185-pound Ramirez is one of the main reasons, along with Francisco Lindor and Corey Kluber, that the Indians have a 15½ game lead – by far the biggest in any of the six divisions.

Ramirez, still just 25, is a two-time American League All-Star who spend most of his time playing third base for Cleveland. But he’s likely to shift to second, where he’s played before, when the Indians active Josh Donaldson, a former MVP whom they recently obtained from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hitting 30 homers and stealing 30 bases in the same season is so difficult that only four Hall of Famers – Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Jeff Bagwell, and Barry Larkin – have ever done it. No, Mickey Mantle never made it.

Ramirez, who joined the elite club with a steal in the first inning Sunday during a 6-2 loss to Toronto, is the 49th member of the 30/30 club but the third to do it in a Cleveland uniform, after Joe Carter in 1987 and Grady Sizemore in 2008.

The versatile Ramirez, who bats third in a loaded Cleveland lineup, went into play Monday with 30 stolen bases, 37 home runs, 97 runs batted in, and a .282 batting average.

In the majors since 2013, the switch-hitting Ramirez had his best year in 2017 with a .318 average, 29 homers, a league-best 56 doubles, and 107 runs scored.