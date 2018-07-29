Dan's Dugout: Rookie Receiver Rewrites Record Book • Latino Sports

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Even with the Hall of Fame holding inductions and the midseason trade market in full swing, the heroics of an aging rookie could not be overlooked.

At 28, Francisco Arcia had spent 12 years in the minor leagues and was not regarded as a top prospect.

But that was before he became the first man in major-league history to knock in 10 runs in his first two major-league games.

After knocking in four runs Thursday, he homered again and drove in six runs as the Angels beat the Mariners Saturday night in Anaheim.

According to Angels manager Mike Scioscia, a former catcher himself, “He gave us a big lift, no doubt. You couldn’t feel happier for someone who’s done what Frankie’s done. Just grinding out in the minor leagues to get this opportunity and then doing something that he does in the first two days. Ten RBI, that’s incredible..”

Joe Cunningham knocked in nine runs over his first two games for the 1954 Cardinals. But that’s now ancient history, thanks to a man with the shortest resume in the major leagues.

A journeyman who became a one-man juggernaut, Arcia is a 5’11” lefthanded hitter from Venezuela. He was hardly expected to make any significant impact in Anaheim.

Until he did.

Although the Angels aren’t contenders in the American League West, the team still has the game’s brightest star in Mike Trout and another future Hall of Famer in Albert Pujols.

The Angels, along with the other 29 clubs currently in the majors, played their scheduled games while the icons of baseball converged on Cooperstown, a tiny town that becomes a bastion of baseball during the annual induction weekend.

The six men inducted this year were Vladimir Guerrero, the first Dominican position player evet selected; Chipper Jones, who also has an MVP award in his resume; 600 Home Run Club member Jim Thome; lifetime Tiger Alan Trammell; and pitchers Jack Morris and Trevor Hoffman.

All gave moving speeches Sunday before an estimated 50,000 animated fans on a field outside the Clark Sports Center. Seventy-seven Hall of Famers, the largest crowd of Cooperstown alumni ever appearing together anywhere, participated in the annual ceremonies.

Next year’s Hall of Fame Inductions are scheduled for July 21. Favorites to win election are Mariano Rivera, a Panamanian pitcher turned Yankee closer, and Edgar Martinez, the long-time designated hitter of the Seattle Mariners.