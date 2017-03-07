Dan's Dugout: Save Our Ballparks from Name Changes • Latino Sports

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Pittsburgh Pirates have the oldest spring training facility in baseball.

Too bad they couldn’t leave the name intact, however.

McKechnie Field, named after former manager Bill McKechnie, was built in 1923. Many teams trained there, including the Milwaukee Braves of Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, and Warren Spahn.

Now that team is gone, alone with the time-tested stadium name.

The giant concrete edifice is now named Lecom Park, apparently because of a cash grant and refurbishing program provided by something called the Lake Erie College of Whatever. Nobody knows the full name or cares enough to call it anything else but what the new scoreboard says: Lecom Park.

Even a Pirates official confided Tuesday that he’s not happy with the new name, which only became official last month.

It’s just the continuation of a disappointing trend. Tradition Field, where the Mets train in Port St. Lucie, is now First Data Park. At least the name of the Yankees spring headquarters in Tampa makes sense: the updated George M. Steinbrenner Field has replaced Legends Field.

Few fields are named for people – and none are named for former players, following a trend that reaches down from the parent parks.

With player salaries on a spiral to disaster, teams are desperate to find any revenue streams. If that means sacrificing traditional names, so be it.

At least we still have Yankee Stadium and Dodger Stadium but Wrigley Field is actually the first park crowned with a corporate name – and you can chew on that one! Fenway Park, the oldest major-league stadium, is named for an area of Boston, its host city, and it’s hard to imagine a sell-out to corporate con artists seeking instant brand recognition.

On the other hand, after U.S. Cellular Field, where the White Sox play, anything is possible.

Elsewhere in baseball:

Opening Day at CitiField could match former teammates Noah Syndergaard (Mets) and Bartolo Colon (Braves) but Braves manager Brian Snitker says that depends on how long Colon and Atlanta teammate Julio Teheran are tied up with their World Baseball Classic clubs, the Dominican Republic and Colombia, respectively . . .

With an uneven number of teams in both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues, major-league teams have scheduled exhibition games against WBC clubs . . .

Teams with the most longevity at their current training sites are the Tigers (81 years in Lakeland), the Phillies (71 years in Clearwater), and the Pirates (49 years in Bradenton) . . .

Atlanta leaves Disney for Sarasota after 2018 spring training – and the parting may be mutual. Lake Buena Vista is too far removed from potential exhibition opponents and Disney wants to bring in more scholastic sports . . .

Chipper Jones, promoting his new book, is visiting the Braves at Disney this week . . .

This columnist is also promoting a new book, called The New Baseball Bible: Notes, Nuggets, Lists & Legends from the National Pastime. The 424-page offbeat illustrated history, published March 7 by Skyhorse, has a bargain-basement asking price of $17.99.