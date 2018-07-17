Dan's Dugout: All-Stars Battle Wind, Rain, Fastballs • Latino Sports

WASHINGTON – Despite an afternoon monsoon, followed by a groundswell of Manny Machado trade rumors, the 89th All-Star Game actually started on time Tuesday night.

There was considerable concern about the weather, since storms forced a one-day delay in the All-Star Game in 1969, the last time it was scheduled for the nation’s capital.

There was also concern about Machado, the talented Baltimore Orioles shortstop whose contract expires after this season.

USA TODAY reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Dodgers won the Machado sweepstakes but teams were unable to confirm because of a gag rule that mutes normal baseball talk until the All-Star festivities are finished.

That means Machado’s appearance in the All-Star Game was probably his last in a Baltimore uniform. But that’s more hearsay than official news.

One thing’s for sure: Chris Sale and Max Scherzer will be back. The two strikeout artists squared off as starting pitchers for the second straight Midsummer Classic. It was Sale’s third in a row, tying a record shared by Hall of Famers Robin Roberts and Lefty Gomez.

The American League drew first blood in the game when Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a leadoff home run against Scherzer in the second inning. The AL lead doubled in the third when Mike Trout connected with two outs and nobody on base against NL reliever Jacob deGrom.

The battle of home runs continued in the bottom of the third when Cubs catcher Willson Contreras homered on the first pitch thrown by Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell, a last-minute addition to the AL roster.

Then Trevor Story smacked one, also with the bases clear, against Charlie Morton with one out in the seventh.

The AL finally took command in the eighth when Jean Segura of the Seattle Mariners, given new life after a dropped foul pop-up, smacked a one-out, three-run homer that put the visitors up, 5-2. The victim was hard-throwing Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader.

Trout’s home run put him in elite company. It was the sixth straight year he hit safely in an All-Star Game, tying a mark held by Hall of Famers Willie Mays and Joe Morgan. He hit homered in All-Star play twice before.

Bryce Harper, Scherzer’s Washington teammate, drew the loudest applause from the sellout crowd in pre-game introductions.

The win gave the American League a 44-43 lead in the interleague exhibition series, which began in 1933. There were two ties and one cancellation (1945 wartime travel restrictions).

The Senior Circuit has not won since 2012.

Next year’s game will be played in Cleveland, with Dodger Stadium on deck for 2020.