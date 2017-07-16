Dan's Dugout: Ten Men Most Likely to Be Traded • Latino Sports

Now that the All-Star Game is ancient history, the 30 clubs have turned their attention to the July 31 trade deadline.

With 10 playoff spots up for grabs, most teams feel they have a chance. Even the Atlanta Braves, who entered play Sunday nine-and-a-half games behind Washington in the National League East, are just six games removed from the second wild-card spot.

A handful of clubs, including the once-proud San Francisco Giants, are so far out that they’re setting their sights on dealing high-priced veterans for packages of prospects.

It’s not a bad strategy, especially since teams have gone from last place one year to first place the next more than a dozen times – all since 1991. The Arizona Diamondbacks alone have done it three times.

A deluge of deals is coming – count on it – and the swapping has already started, with the all-Chicago trade sending southpaw Jose Quintana from the White Sox to the Cubs for four prospects.

Lots more is coming, with these 10 players most likely to move immediately if not sooner:

1. Todd Frazier, White Sox – A once-feared slugger who has seen better days, he’d look awfully good in Red Sox livery now that Pablo Sandoval has been designated for assignment. The New Jersey native will find the Green Monster very much to his liking.

2. Jaime Garcia, Braves – A lefthander in his walk year, this former St. Louis standout will make some contender a great two-month rental. With lots of young arms in the pipeline, Atlanta can spare this underperforming starter.

3. David Robertson, White Sox – This former Yankee is still a respectable if not spectacular closer, as the Washington Nationals will learn if they ever close the long-rumored deal. The problem is Chicago’s asking price is a bit too stiff.

4. Yonder Alonso, Athletics – A young, athletic first baseman who discovered a power stroke this year, he’s coveted by the Yankees and several other clubs. He now has an All-Star pedigree too.

5. Matt Adams, Braves – He did so well after arriving in Atlanta this spring that the Braves moved Freddie Freeman to third, a position he last played in rookie ball. Adams has big-time lefthanded power that really showed once Atlanta left the former Cardinal in the lineup. If the Yanks can’t land Alonso, Adams could wind up in the Bronx.

6. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers – Yet another first baseman who bats lefthanded, he’s been outed by Rookie of the Year favorite Cody Bellinger. Gonzalez has a lot of age but also a lot of experience. And his power is still there.

7. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs – This 2016 World Series hero would make someone a fine designated hitter. But his defense is wobbly both behind the plate and in the outfield. A midseason trip to the minors may have tainted his value.

8. Jay Bruce, Mets – Saddled with too many lefthanded bats, the Mets may move the man most deserving of being the club’s All-Star Game representative. They’d rather move Curtis Granderson but won’t get the same return.

9. Sonny Gray, Athletics – Another starter with a bright future, Gray can turn any day sunny. Plus he’d command the haul of prospects it would take to pry him away, perhaps in a package with reliever Sean Doolittle. The Nationals, Braves, and Yankees have interest.

10. Justin Verlander, Tigers – Durable but declining, this long-time Detroit stud will move if the acquiring team can swallow his insane salary. The Tigers may have to pay half of it anyway.