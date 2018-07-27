Dan's Dugout: Things to Know About the Class of 2018 • Latino Sports

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Things to know about the Hall of Fame Class of 2018:

Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman all signed as shortstops . . .

Jones wore No. 16 during spring training before switching to No. 10, his dad’s number in college . . .

The only switch-hitter with more RBI than Chipper was fellow Hall of Famer Eddie Murray . . .

Like Derek Jeter, Chipper once made 56 errors in a minor-league season . . .

Chipper and Ken Griffey, Jr. are the only Hall of Famers who turned pro after being the No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft . . .

Trevor Hoffman got his athleticism and confidence from his mom, a British ballerina . . .

Charlie Manuel not only turned Jim Thome into a power-hitter but later managed him in both Cleveland and Philadelphia . . .

Thome played longer (22 years) than any other member of the Class of 2018 . . .

Thome is the only member of the 600 Home Run Club who hit No. 599 and

No. 600 in consecutive at-bats in the same game . . .

A record 13 of Thome’s 612 home runs were walk-offs . . .

He drew so many walks that his lifetime on-base percentage is 126 points better than his batting average . . .

Thome was a 13th round draft choice by the Cleveland Indians . . .

Vlad Guerrero turned in two 30/30 seasons for the Montreal Expos, a team that no longer exists . . .

He is the first Dominican position player to reach Cooperstown, following pitchers Juan Marichal and Pedro Martinez . . .

Guerrero is the first Hall of Famer whose plaque bears an Angels logo . . .

He dropped out of school at age 13 to support his family by herding cows, selling fish, and picking vegetables on the family farm . .

Alan Trammell is the only member of the Class of 2018 who managed in the majors . . .

He and Lou Whitaker were the double-play tandem with the most longevity: they played 1,918 games together . . .

Although Alex Rodriguez later tied the record, Trammell was the first shortstop to hit .340 wth 28 homers and 100 runs batted in . . .

Jack Morris earned four World Series rings while playing for three different teams . . .

He led all major-league pitchers of the ‘90s in wins and innings pitched and all American League pitchers of that decade in strikeouts . .

In his famous 10-inning, 1-0 victory in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series, Morris set down the Braves in order in both the ninth and tenth . . .

Morris made 14 Opening Day starts and once pitched 293 2/3 innings in a season . . .

He learned his signature changeup from Tiger teammate Milt Wilcox . . .

Trevor Hoffman also developed his signature pitch, a palm ball, from a teammate nobody ever heard of, Donnie Elliott . . .

Hoffman was once picked by the Florida Marlins in the 1992 expansion draft . . .

He pitched with one kidney . . .

Early in his career, he needed rotator cuff surgery after playing beach volleyball and nerf football . . .

The cap from Hoffman’s 600th save is in a Brewers locker in Cooperstown but the cap from his 500th save is in a Padres locker . . .

Hoffman attended the 1976 Dodger game in which Rick Monday rescued an American flag before a protestor could burn it . . .

Dave Winfield was the first Hall of Famer to wear a Padres hat, followed by Tony Gwynn and Hoffman.