 Dan's Dugout: Things to Know About the Class of 2018 • Latino Sports

Uncategorized

Dan’s Dugout: Things to Know About the Class of 2018

By

on

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Things to know about the Hall of Fame Class of 2018:

Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman all signed as shortstops . . .

Jones wore No. 16 during spring training before switching to No. 10, his dad’s number in college . . .

Chipper Jones wore No. 16 as a rookie.
Credit: Dan Schlossberg

The only switch-hitter with more RBI than Chipper was fellow Hall of Famer Eddie Murray . . .

Like Derek Jeter, Chipper once made 56 errors in a minor-league season . . .

Chipper and Ken Griffey, Jr. are the only Hall of Famers who turned pro after being the No. 1 overall pick in the amateur draft . . .

Trevor Hoffman got his athleticism and confidence from his mom, a British ballerina . . .

Charlie Manuel not only turned Jim Thome into a power-hitter but later managed him in both Cleveland and Philadelphia . . .

Thome played longer (22 years) than any other member of the Class of 2018 . . .

Thome is the only member of the 600 Home Run Club who hit No. 599 and

Jim Thome had 13 game-winning home runs. Credit: George Napolitano

No. 600 in consecutive at-bats in the same game . . .

A record 13 of Thome’s 612 home runs were walk-offs . . .

He drew so many walks that his lifetime on-base percentage is 126 points better than his batting average . . .

Thome was a 13th round draft choice by the Cleveland Indians . . .

Vlad Guerrero turned in two 30/30 seasons for the Montreal Expos, a team that no longer exists . . .

He is the first Dominican position player to reach Cooperstown, following pitchers Juan Marichal and Pedro Martinez . . .

Guerrero is the first Hall of Famer whose plaque bears an Angels logo . . .

He dropped out of school at age 13 to support his family by herding cows, selling fish, and picking vegetables on the family farm . .

Alan Trammell and Jack Morris were part of the same draft class in 1976

Alan Trammell is the only member of the Class of 2018 who managed in the majors . . .

He and Lou Whitaker were the double-play tandem with the most longevity: they played 1,918 games together . . .

Although Alex Rodriguez later tied the record, Trammell was the first shortstop to hit .340 wth 28 homers and 100 runs batted in . . .

Jack Morris earned four World Series rings while playing for three different teams . . .

He led all major-league pitchers of the ‘90s in wins and innings pitched and all American League pitchers of that decade in strikeouts . .

In his famous 10-inning, 1-0 victory in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series, Morris set down the Braves in order in both the ninth and tenth . . .

Morris made 14 Opening Day starts and once pitched 293 2/3 innings in a season . . .

He learned his signature changeup from Tiger teammate Milt Wilcox . . .

Trevor Hoffman also developed his signature pitch, a palm ball, from a teammate nobody ever heard of, Donnie Elliott . . .

Trevor Hoffman finally reached the Hall of Fame in his third try

Hoffman was once picked by the Florida Marlins in the 1992 expansion draft . . .

He pitched with one kidney . . .

Early in his career, he needed rotator cuff surgery after playing beach volleyball and nerf football . . .

The cap from Hoffman’s 600th save is in a Brewers locker in Cooperstown but the cap from his 500th save is in a Padres locker . . .

Hoffman attended the 1976 Dodger game in which Rick Monday rescued an American flag before a protestor could burn it . . .

Dave Winfield was the first Hall of Famer to wear a Padres hat, followed by Tony Gwynn and Hoffman.

Related Items

About Dan Schlossberg

Former AP sportswriter Dan Schlossberg of Fair Lawn, NJ has produced 35 baseball books, including autobiographies of Ron Blomberg, Al Clark, and Milo Hamilton. Also a broadcaster, he is the host and executive producer of Braves Banter and Travel Itch Radio and a contributor to Sirius XM.

Recommended for you