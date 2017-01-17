Dan's Dugout: Try This Cooperstown Quiz • Latino Sports

How much do Latino Sports readers know about baseball history? With just hours to go before the revelation of new Hall of Famers, it’s time to play Cooperstown trivia. Try these on for size:

1. What Hall of Famers hold the record for home runs hit during the time they were teammates?

2. What number did Mickey Mantle wear as a rookie?

3. True or False? Ernie Banks won consecutive MVP awards.

4. What was Warren Spahn’s last team?

5. How many times did Stan Musial led his league in home runs?

6. How many times did Willie Mays lead his league in runs batted in?

7. Name a Hall of Famer whose nickname was Pudge.

8. True or False? Hoyt Wilhelm was the first relief pitcher elected to Cooperstown.

9. What living Hall of Fame pitcher won the most games?

10. What logo is on Tony La Russa’s plaque in the Hall of Fame gallery?

11. Which Hall of Fame starting pitcher had a losing record?

12. What Hall of Famer gave up the first home run hit by Willie Mays?

13. Who was the first Hall of Famer to win MVP awards while playing different positions?

14. What Hall of Famer holds the record for best batting average in a season?

15. Of Nolan Ryan’s seven no-hitters, how many were perfect games?

16. What Hall of Famer holds the National League record for stolen bases in a season?

17. True or False? Steve Carlton, Greg Malddux, and Tom Glavine never pitched a no-hitter.

18. What Hall of Fame pitcher was married to a basketball star?

19. Name Babe Ruth’s last team.

20. What Hall of Famer won MVP awards in both leagues?

ANSWERS:

1. Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews

2. 6

3. True

4. San Francisco Giants

5. Never

6. Never

7. Carlton Fisk

8. True

9. Greg Maddux

10. None

11. Satchel Paige

12. Warren Spahn

13. Hank Greenberg

14. Napoleon Lajoie

15. None

16. Lou Brock

17. True

18. Don Drysdale

19. Boston Braves

20. Frank Robinson

