Dan's Dugout: Volquez Honors Fallen Friends • Latino Sports

The Miami Marlins haven’t had much to cheer about this season.

That changed in a hurry Saturday when Edinson Volquez, in his first year with the team, authored the sixth no-hitter in team history.

The 33-year-old pitcher quickly dedicated the feat to fellow Dominican Yordano Ventura, a former Kansas City teammate killed in a January car crash, and Jose Fernandez, whose death in a boating accident last fall created a critical need for a rotation replacement in Miami.

That replacement was Volquez.

He needed only 98 pitches to blank the Arizona Diamondbacks, normally a heavy-hitting outfit, at Marlins Park. It was the first hitless game by a Marlin since Henderson Alvarez delivered one on September 29, 2013. Volquez fanned 10 and walked just two.

“First you want to get the major leagues, then you want to make the All-Star Game, and then you want to pitch a no-hitter,” Volquez said after the game. “This is definitely a dream come true.”

Injuries almost interrupted the effort, the pitcher revealed. He not only coped with a swollen ankle but also a barking hammy.

But Miami manager Don Mattingly wasn’t about to pull him unless

the pitcher requested removal. And, knowing how mightily the Marlins have struggled to overcome the sudden loss of Fernandez last summer, the veteran pilot displayed extraordinary patience with his veteran righthander.

Volquez, who had been a mainstay in the rotation of the Royals, now joins the ranks of other Fish who held opponents hitless, from Al Leiter and Kevin Brown to A.J. Burnett and Alvarez.

The gem might be the highlight of the season for the Fish, who also happen to be hosting this year’s All-Star Game.

It may also be the last hurrah for Jeffrey Loria, the New York art dealer who has placed his team on the market for an inflated $1.3 billion – a price that the syndicate headed by Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter could not meet.

The new frontrunner are the group led by Tagg Romney (Mitt’s son), Tom Glavine, and Dave Stewart. But Loria may have to drop his asking price before anything becomes official.

The mercurial owner is rumored to be the next American ambassador to France. As a result, he has apparently turned his attention away from his floundering team.

Beyond Giancarlo Stanton, Martin Prado, and Dee Gordon, Loria knows there’s not much to cheer about.

Elsewhere in baseball:

The Philadelphia Phillies went 6-22 last month, their worst May showing since 1928 . . .

Houston ace Dallas Keuchel is angling for another All-Star Game start with a 9-0 record that tops the major leagues . . .

With the bullpen their lone Achilles heel, the Washington Nationals are putting together a trade package for Mark Melancon, their closer before the Giants signed him as a free agent . . .

Aaron Judge strengthened his case for AL Rookie of the Year by winning consecutive Rookie of the Month honors . . .

After yielding two hits and fanning 10 during a seven-inning stint in Cincinnati, Atlanta’s Mike Foltyniewicz watched his bullpen turn his 2-0 lead into a 3-2, 10-inning defeat . . .

Cubs fans want to know where Joe Maddon’s magic went.