David Villa Scores 400th Career Goal • Latino Sports

Image Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – New York City FC captain David Villa scored his 400th career goal for club and country tonight against FC Dallas from the penalty spot in the 36th minute. This was Villa’s 68th goal in City colors, having scored for six other clubs across the globe as well as the Spanish national team.

Number 400 puts him in a highly respected class of current footballers: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Los Angeles Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the only other playing footballers to score as many times as Villa.

At the next home match vs Colorado on Saturday, May 19th, there will be a pre-match ceremony to honor David’s achievement and the first 10,000 fans through the gate will receive a captain’s armband.

Goals by team:

Valencia CF – 129

New York City FC – 68

Spanish National Team – 59

FC Barcelona – 48

Sporting Gijon – 41

Real Zaragoza – 38

Atletico Madrid – 15

Melbourne City – 2

Milestones: