David Villa Scores A Brace On His Day • Latino Sports

Credit: NYCFC

Bronx, NY – NYCFC Captain David Villa was recognized for his recent surpassing of 400 career goals for club and country with a pregame ceremony prior to kickoff with photo opportunities and special surprises. Below you will find a list of participants in the ceremony along with photo and video assets for your publishing needs.

Along with NYCFC President Jon Patricof, representatives from the City of New York gave David a Proclamation from the City marking May 19th, 2018 as “David Villa Day” in New York City. The representatives on hand were: Executive Director at The Mayor’s Fund to Advance NYC, Darren Bloch; Councilman, Francisco Moya; and the Bronx Borough Parks Commissioner, Iris Rodriquez-Rosa.

MATCH RECAP (NYCFC wins 4-0 over Rapids): NYCFC rarely go three games without victory but that’s a streak they were aiming to avoid back home at Yankee Stadium following two tough games on the road.

The Colorado Rapids provided the opposition in a game which was preceded by a special ceremony for El Guaje to mark the milestone strike he netted last time he was in the building three weeks prior.

Head Coach Patrick Vieira made three changes to the side which started the 2-2 tie at LAFC, bringing Ronald Matarrita, Ebenezer Ofori and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi into a 3-4-3 formation.

City roared out from the first whistle and were only denied an early go-ahead goal by Tim Howard who made a fine sprawling save to deny the in-form Ismael Tajouri-Shradi who had cut inside from the right flank.

Chances continued to pour in on Howard’s goal but there was nothing the long-time USMNT goalkeeper could do about Villa’s opener on 22’, a cool sidefooted finish from a Maxi Moralez slide rule pass.

That was the way it stayed until the break on a first half which NYCFC enjoyed near-total domination but the team really put their foot to the accelerator pedal in the second 45’, doubling the lead just five minutes into the second half.

Jo Inge Berget created the chance with a sublime touch and shot which came back off Howard and was followed up on by Matarrita who looped his header over the goalkeeper.

Five minutes later, Moralez slammed in his fifth goal of the year from the edge of the area to make it 3-0, before Villa rounded off the scoring with his second of the day: a finish just as cool as his first.

That kept City perfect through five games at home this season and marked David Villa Day in memorable style.

The 21,000 fans who braved the rain in the Bronx will certainly never forget that they were here to see it.