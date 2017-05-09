After A Day Of Reflection, Mets Win And All is Calm • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Matt Harvey talked with his manager and addressed his teammates Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field and for now quiet and calm has prevailed in this latest round of turmoil that surrounds the New York Mets.

Wednesday afternoon they go for a three-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants after a 6-1 win that put them back to .500 and for the first time since they were 8-8 on April

“We had to get back to .500,” said Collins. “No Duda, no Cespedes, these guys continue to do it and grind it out.” First baseman Lucas Duda could be back from the disabled list in a few days and Yoenis Cespedes continues his progress for a return from a bad left hamstring.

The Mets best starter Noah Syndergaard won’t be back for a few months after a tear to his right lat muscle. Indeed with all of the adversity winning eight of their last 11 games can be considered a victory.

So what was the result of Harvey apologies and where do we go from here? Harvey said he was focused when he addressed the media prior to manager Terry Collins doing the same. There was that apology from Harvey and one look showed a troubled athlete that admitted his fault.

That fault from any athlete, and more so in New York does deserve a second chance and when Collins was asked if Harvey had an addiction to alcohol, he got around the question. Leave that for another time and it is obvious everyone wants to get back to the business of playing baseball.

“He has a support group and people in his corner,” Collins said. He admitted this was a wake up call for Harvey and everybody deserves that second chance. Obvious the manager handled this right again and in the Mets clubhouse there is support for their teammate who was in the bullpen with pitching coach Dan Warthen and preparing for his next start Friday evening in Milwaukee.

“Matt said what he had to do today and now he has to go out there and perform,” Collins said. Indeed, perform, because a healthy and focused Matt Harvey is what the Mets need on the mound regardless of how long he remains in New York.

So the Mets went out on the field and conducted business. Starter Zack Wheeler tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits. The righthander earned his second win of the season striking out and walking four.

“He took a big step forward,” said Collins. “The curveball was good and he made pretty good pitches with his offspeed stuff.” It was his second start this season allowing one or fewer runs.

Rene Rivera extended his hitting streak to six games with a first inning double and went 2-for-4, during that span he is batting .480 with six RBI. So the offense has been there with the adversity that has hit a pitching staff with injuries also to Seth Lugo and the questions about Harvey.

“Getting good at bats and swinging good right now,” said T.J. Rivera. The Bronx native has been a cog in the lineup and matched his season high with three hits and drove in a run. Michael Conforto hit his eighth home run, a solo shot in the seventh inning that added to the Mets lead.

The offense seems to be clicking on all cylinders. Matt Harvey, the manager, and this Mets team is all at peace and baseball is the focus that will continue Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field when newcomer Tommy Milone gets the start.