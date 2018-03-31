DAZN LAUNCHES MLB NETWORK IN CANADA • Latino Sports

With MLB Network now available on the DAZN platform, subscribers can enjoy baseball content 24/7 throughout Canada



TORONTO/NEW YORK CITY (March 29, 2018) – Today, DAZN Canada, a leading live-streaming sports service, has announced its carriage of MLB Network, Major League Baseball’s 24/7 TV network. Effective today, the opening day of the 2018 MLB regular season, Canadian subscribers will have access to MLB Network directly on the DAZN platform.

MLB Network is the ultimate television destination for baseball fans, and it will provide 17 hours of live Opening Day coverage, including analysis, breakdowns and highlights of all 30 clubs. In addition to its daily studio programming, MLB Network will feature at least one live game every day from March 30 through April 30, plus live regular season game telecasts throughout the year.

“We know there is a rich baseball history and a strong affinity for the sport in Canada,” said Alex Rice, Managing Director of Rights for DAZN. “We are excited to be adding MLB Network to the growing and impressive sports offering on the DAZN platform in Canada. For us, it’s all about bringing Canadian fans closer to the leagues and players they love, on the devices where they are consuming sport.”

“We’re excited that DAZN Canada’s customers can now access MLB Network programming in time for Opening Day,” said Rob McGlarry, President of MLB Network. “MLB Network offers comprehensive coverage and unparalleled access to the sport on a year-round basis, and DAZN Canada helps us expand our reach and accomplish our goal of bringing MLB Network to as many fans as possible.”

From every NFL regular season and playoff game to the upcoming 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, DAZN offers one of most diverse sports portfolio in Canada. For $20 per month or an introductory annual price of $150, with the first month free, Canadians can access DAZN on a variety of platforms, including: Smart TVs, and devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation®4 and Playstation®3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.

ABOUT DAZN CANADA

DAZN is the world’s first dedicated live sports streaming service and is currently available in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Japan and Canada. DAZN launched in Canada in July 2017 with a host of sporting rights.

DAZN is the only place that NFL fans can watch every LIVE game of the 2018-19 season plus NFL RedZone – including pre-season, regular season, the playoffs and Super Bowl. DAZN also offers top European Soccer leagues La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1, as well as Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, FIBA Basketball, NatWest 6 Nations, PGA TOUR events, WTA Tennis, Red Bull Air Race, World Snooker, MotoGP and many other LIVE sports.

This April, DAZN will be the only place to watch Team Canada go for gold at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT MLB NETWORK

MLB Network is the ultimate television destination for baseball fans, featuring the multiple Emmy Award-winning “MLB Tonight,” live regular season and Postseason game telecasts, original programming, highlights, and insights and analysis from the best in the business, including Bob Costas, Cliff Floyd, Peter Gammons, Al Leiter, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and Harold Reynolds.