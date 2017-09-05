DefendDACA, Your Action Is Important • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Here’s an important message from Erika Andiola, DACA recipient and Political Director for Our Revolution…

Donald Trump just sent Jeff Sessions in front of reporters to announce an end to DACA. He didn’t even have the courage to tell us himself.

The decision to throw 800,000 young people who came to the U.S. as children into legal jeopardy is despicable and immoral. Our Revolution believes that no human being is illegal. We need a path to citizenship not only for DREAMers, but all 11 million undocumented people living in the shadows today. When we bring people together and build stronger communities, everyone benefits.

It’s up to Congress to act and protect the DREAMers who came out of the shadows in the good faith of a government now threatening to betray them. Please call your member of Congress and tell them to pass protections for DACA recipients NOW.

There is a bipartisan consensus that DACA should be protected. It includes the most conservative and most progressive members of Congress. That’s why your action is so important.

Call your member of Congress to protect DACA recipients, and all those who are vulnerable, from deportation.

About Our Revolution: Our Revolution will reclaim democracy for the working people of our country by harnessing the transformative energy of the “political revolution.”

Through supporting a new generation of progressive leaders, empowering millions to fight for progressive change and elevating the political consciousness, Our Revolution will transform American politics to make our political and economic systems once again responsive to the needs of working families.

Our Revolution has three intertwined goals: to revitalize American democracy, empower progressive leaders and elevate the political consciousness.

For more information, go to OurRevolution.com.