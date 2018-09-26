deGrom Finishes With Cy Young Numbers • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: If Jacob deGrom falls short of the NL CY Young Award there will be calls something is not right. After Wednesday night at Citi Field, and in his final start of the season against the Atlanta Braves, Jake was great again and may have cemented his name as the pitcher to gain the honor.

There was the limited run support again, but enough as the Mets put a dent on the Braves hopes for home field advantage in the postseason with a 3-0 win.

It was another of those Jacob deGrom performances and worthy of the CY Young season he has shown since April. He lowered his MLB leading ERA to 1.70, earned his 10th win and tied a Major League record in allowing three runs or fewer in his 29th straight start.

The final start also concluded a run of allowing one or no runs in 18 of his career high 32 starts this season.

“I’ve never seen anything like it or compared for what I’ve seen in a very lo ng time,” said manager Mickey Callaway. “Fun to watch, his demeanor, diversity, work ethic. Work he puts in with his teammates.”

Callaway, a pitching guru and in his rookie year, can appreciate good pitching. Time and time again he has praised his right-hander and said again that Jacob deGrom should be the Cy Young Award winner.

“You can;t worry about things you can’t control,” he said. The reference was to deGrom having no control of getting the award as his team continued their failure to score runs when he was on the mound.

deGrom , and with that lack of run support never seemed to show his frustration. He went about his business and ends the season with an ERA in the Mets record books and reached 1,000 strikeouts in his career. He retired the last 20 Braves that came to bat and concluded with the unlike CY Young like record of 10-9.

“Wish I had more wins,” deGrom said. “Feel like I put myself in good position,” when asked about the Cy Young Award that will be a aprt of Baseball Awards week in mid November.

He added, “This year, I took the bad and executed every opportunity. Couple of times got frustrated. Thing I did was was get better.”

However, Wednesday night the Mets gave him enough of that run support with Michael Conforto hitting a solo home run, his career high 28th. Dominic Smith hit his fifth home run of the season. And on the field, rookie Jeff McNeil continued to excel and made the defensive play of the night at second going to his right on a liner that helped his pitcher.

The Mets got the win, and are 30-21 in their last 51 games as the season concludes with four more to play. Jacob deGrom was a highlight of 2018 and what remains is that inevitable Cy Young Award.

