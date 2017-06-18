deGrom Pace Mets And Take One From The Nats • Latino Sports

Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – This was a Sunday when the New York Mets did not lose their composure. And they did not lose via a blowout which has been a trend on Sunday afternoons during this season of a struggle.

But this Sunday at Citi Field, and on getaway day the Mets were able to show the Washington Nationals that they can win one from the divisional leaders.

On Father’s Day, Jacob deGrom who has become the reliable and consistent starter of a struggling rotation assured that his team would win this Sunday by tossing 8.0 scoreless innings and allowing one run, unearned on three hits. He struck out six and walked two and there is no doubt that Jacob deGrom can be called the ace.

“He’s one of those guys that works at it and he applied it,” manager Terry Collins said. deGrom over his last two starts is 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA with eight hits allowed and 12 strikeouts. The righthander threw 105 pitches and had the command with a consistent fastball and slider.

If the ninth inning was his, deGrom was on his way to his second straight complete game. During his last start against the Chicago Cubs, on this homestand, deGrom allowed a run and went the distance in a Mets 5-1 win.

So there is every reason to tab deGrom as the ace. He improved his record to 6-3 and also helped his cause hitting his first career home, a game tying solo shot in the third inning as the Mets took the final of three from the Nationals, this also a 5-1 win.

More so, this win was a confidence builder for New York. They have not been able to defeat their division rivals at home and this win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Nationals at Citi Field. The gap is still deep between the two teams as the Nationals left New York with a 10.5 division lead over the Mets.

However, Collins said that deGrom has become the stopper. Maybe he is not the answer to getting the Mets back into contention, but there is always that one starter that can propel a team and hope to get some consistency and wins.

“Been able to locate both sides of the plate,” deGrom said. “The fastball command is going where I want it.” He also attributed a change to his motion coming off the mound, and to the side that has been a target to his recent success of completing eight innings for the third time in eight starts.

Whatever it is, deGrom has earned that distinction as the ace. He has allowed one run or fewer in 40 of his 90 career starts, the second highest total in Mets history.

Sadly, deGrom is not able to start every game against the Nationals, an obvious point that can’t be changed. With run support behind him, he was able to be more comfortable and got the support from Michael Conforto who went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and a walk, his first multi-RBI game since June 2.

Complimenting Conforto’s performance was Bronx native T.J. Rivera who matched a career-high with four hits. “He’s one of the keys in the lineup,” Collins said. “He’s going to get hits.” Since rejoining the Mets, after a brief stint with Triple-A Las Vegas, Rivera is 9-for-19.

“We just have to keep hitting,” Rivera said. “It’s tough to lose the series. I just try to keep a positive mentality to what got me here. I’m always looking for an opportunity to play but when you get more comfortable with your at bats you get more consistent.”

He added about his back-and-forth ride from Triple-A to the Mets, and how he is able to stay focused, “Just stay on track and keep my goals.” Rivera is hoping the Mets can get back in the race and as his manager and teammates say, “You have to win series and go game-by-game.

And with Jacob deGrom on the mound, the Mets seem to always have a chance to get some wins. This was a Sunday afternoon where the Mets had a chance and they were not denied before embarking on a ten-game road trip that begins tomorrow night in Los Angeles, followed by three in San Francisco and three more at Miami.

By then, deGrom will have a few more starts and a Mets season of trying to get back into things will be clearer.