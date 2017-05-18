Derek Jeter Breaks Topps NOW Record • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Wednesday, it was announced that New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter helped break a Topps NOW record. Topps NOW sold more than 15,000 base cards within a 24-hour period, breaking the previous regular-season mark set last year when Ichiro notched his 3,000th MLB career hit.

Jeter’s jersey number retirement ceremony highlighted a Mother’s Day affair with thousands of Yankees fans tuned to the glorifying moment. Topps, the exclusive trading card partner of Major League Baseball, created two physical cards commemorating the event for $9.99 each, which were exclusively sold on Topps.com.

Combined, the two Topps NOW Jeter jersey retirement ceremony cards sold 13,542 copies with 7,791 (Card No. 147) and 5,751 (Card No. 148) copies, respectively.

“Topps NOW captures the greatest moments as they happen throughout the season, and Derek Jeter’s number retirement ceremony was something that Yankees fans and baseball fans are going to remember for a long time,” said Jeff Heckman, Topps Director of E-Commerce. “It will be a special part of people’s collections, and we are thrilled to capture the moment.”

Along with the base cards, Topps NOW also offered a limited amount of autographed cards, and relic cards that contained a piece of the base used in that night’s game that featured special marks dedicated to Derek Jeter’s number retirement ceremony. Those cards sold out within 30 minutes.

Topps NOW, an on-demand physical trading card program that honors the greatest moments and milestones as they happen, began in 2016. These cards mark the first time Jeter, one of the most collectible baseball players, had a Topps NOW card produced of him.

The two Jeter cards also became the top of two best selling cards of 2017, surpassing the rookie cards of Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ (2,241) and Yankees’ Aaron Judge (2,151). The top selling Topps NOW card leading up the Jeter ceremony is the card immortalizing Ichiro’s 3,000th MLB hit in 2016. That card sold 11,550 copies in just 24 hours.