Derek Jeter Night: Pinstripes Trail Astros [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After a beautiful and peaceful pregame ceremony which honored New York Yankees legend, Derek Jeter, reality reared it’s ugly face as it snagged the euphoric atmosphere that enthusiastically swirled around Yankee Stadium.

Now in the early going of the second inning, the Yanks trail Houston by a horrific score of 8-0. Pinstripes RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-1) is already off to a rough start as he surrendered four monstrous home runs. A crowd that once was loud is now chirping their diaspproval of Tanaka’s performance through venomous murmurs.

With so much baseball left to be desired, the Yankees are going to have mount an extraordinary comback if they wish win the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader. With that said, here’s some photos I took before the game and ceremony. Time for coffee…