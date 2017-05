Derek Jeter Night: The Plaque Inscription • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – As far as the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader is going, the New York Yankees is painfully trailing the Houston Astros by a score of 8-0. To be honest, it’ll be hours before our photographer, Daniel Budasoff sends me photos from tonight’s Derek Jeter Night pregame ceremony. In the meantime, here’s the inscription…

DEREK SANDERSON JETER

“THE CAPTAIN”

“MR. NOVEMBER”

NEW YORK YANKEES

1995 – 2014

AS THE CORNERSTONE OF FIVE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS, JETER WAS A LEADER ON THE FIELD AND IN THE CLUBHOUSE, SETTING AN EXAMPLE FOR HIS TEAMMATES WITH HIS UNCOMPROMISING DESIRE FOR TEAM SUCCESS.

HE RETIRED WITH A FRANCHISE-BEST 3,465 HITS — SIXTH ON BASEBALL’S ALL-TIME LIST – HAVING PLAYED MORE SEASONS (20) AND GAMES (2,747) THAN ANY OTHER YANKEE. A LIFETIME .310 HITTER WITH A .377 ON-BASE PERCENTAGE, JETER WAS THE LONGEST TENURED CAPTAIN IN TEAM HISTORY, HOLDING THE ROLE FROM JUNE 3, 2003 THROUGH THE END OF HIS CAREER IN 2014.

JETER GARNERED 14 ALL-STAR NOMINATIONS, FIVE GOLD GLOVES, AND FIVE SILVER SLUGGER AWARDS. IN 2000, THE SHORTSTOP BECAME THE FIRST PLAYER IN MAJOR LEAGUE HISTORY TO BE NAMED ALL-STAR GAME MVP AND WORLD SERIES MVP IN THE SAME SEASON. A CONSISTENT WINNER, HE COMPILED AN INCREDIBLE .593 REGULAR SEASON WINNING PERCENTAGE (1,628-1,117-2) IN GAMES PLAYED, AND HE RETIRED AS BASEBALL’S ALL- TIME POSTSEASON LEADER IN GAMES (158), HITS (200), RUNS (111), AND DOUBLES (32).

DEDICATED BY THE

NEW YORK YANKEES

MAY 14, 2017