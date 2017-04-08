Despite Failure, Believe in Wheeler • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Zack Wheeler anticipated his return to the mound and it took a span of three years after a slow comeback from Tommy John Surgery. The New York Mets righthander finally got his long awaited opportunity at Citi Field Friday night. After an auspicious first inning things quickly went downhill against the Miami Marlins.

The velocity was there in the first inning. Fastballs at 91, 95. And 97. And the location was there with the fastball but then as one prominent NL scout said, “The movement needs improvement.” Manager Terry Collins was the first to say that the fastball was alive in the spring but on a cold night, and not to offer an excuse.

Wheeler appears to have more work ahead to get it right.

Five runs were scored off Wheeler after that good first inning. The big blow that broke the game open in the Marlins 7-2 win was a Christian Yelich two-run homer in the third inning that came off the right field foul pole.

“Nothing really wrong I just wasn’t sharp enough,” Wheeler said. “My fastball command was dealt with a little better in spring training. Al I have to do is iron out and improve. Not any excuses. I’m back and it’s something about controlling offspeed that’s easy to fix”

In other words, Wheeler knows there is room for improvement. He says it’s all about routine and getting back there on a regular basis. Wheeler worked 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked one and there is every reason to be optimistic that he has fully recovered from the long layoff due to Tommy John surgery.

“I told him, step one it’s not going to be easy,” Collins said. “It’s going to take some time to get him right. He needed to pitch tonight and I told him this is a tough league. Look at the positive side. He’s going to go back out there and get better.”

Add to the fact, this was the Mets fourth game of a young season and there is plenty of time for Wheeler to work on the off speed pitches and command of the fastball.

“He’ll be fine,’’ Rene Rivera said about the pitcher that he was anxious to work with behind the plate. “You miss a couple of years and you want to get back. He will be fine. He just threw a couple of mistake pitches.”

So there is no reason to panic. Wheeler did not complain about arm or elbow issues. The most important element is the 26-year old with a lot of potential has returned. And the Mets will take his starts one at a time as Wheeler continues this journey to success back on the mound.

CESPEDES HOME RUN: Yoenis Cespedes accounted for one of the Mets two runs when he hit his first home run of the season with a solo shot to left in the eighth inning. In his last 19 games against the Marlins, Cespedes is batting .328 with four doubles,four home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Said Collins about the home run and slow start by Cespedes: “When the weather gets warmer he will get better and be dynamite.”