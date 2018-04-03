Didi Was Just Too Sweet In Yanks Home Opener • Latino Sports

Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – A day after the New York Yankees home opener was rescheduled, the Pinstripes crushed the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 11-4 at Yankee Stadium.

While Tuesday’s home opener was consumed with rain and cold weather, it was one where many left the ballpark wondering the potential of this squad once the pieces are in place and they’re playing in sync. For Pinstripe Manager Aaron Boone, he won his first home game. For last season’s National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, he finished the game striking out five times in his 0-for-5 Yankee home debut. And then, there’s Didi.

Whether you were watching the game from Yankee Stadium, listening to it on the radio, or watching it on the telly, Didi Gregorius 4-for-4, 2HR, and 8RBI performance was one of the best opening day performances of the modern day era of Major League Baseball. While the action on the field is what many will remember, it’s his humility that many in the press conference will remember. Rather than solely focus on his phenomenal individual performance, Didi overemphasized the reason he was able to produce so many runs was because there were runners on base. While baseball is a team sport, it’s also one where an individual’s Herculean tasks is enough to carry his teammates to victory.

For the 3-2 Yankees, Didi’s Tuesday night performance couldn’t come at a better time. Prior to Tuesday’s victory, the Pinstripes have lost two consecutive road games. While another loss wouldn’t hindered their season, it would have forced a dialogue where many have chimed in their opinions on who needs to stay. Or who needs to go? For at least one game, Didi’s performance is what everyone will remember and talk about for some time this season. Regardless of how the Yankees finish this season, Didi’s home openening performance was just too sweet… Good Night, Stay Warm, Be Proud of your Pinstripes!

Game Summary: Tuesday, April 3, 2018