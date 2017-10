New York, NY – Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for defeating the Houston Astros 3-1 in Game One of the World Series. Days before the first game of the Fall Classic took place at Dodger Stadium, photographer Daniel Budasoff was at Citi Field covering NYCFC’s 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew.

Enjoy the pics and the Dodgers KTTV Theme Song from the late 80’s/early 90’s!