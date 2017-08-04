Dodgers In Town For Amazin' Showdown [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Losers of four out of their last five games, the New York Mets return home to Citi Field to face Major League Baseball’s best team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Off to a rough start in the early going is Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

In a gut-wrenching first inning, deGrom threw 31 pitches. One of them was to Dodgers LF Chris Taylor who blasted his 14th home run of the season to left center field. With the Mets trailing the Dodgers 1-0 in the early going, there’s plenty of baseball left to be played.

Tune In, Pay Attention, and Always Believe!