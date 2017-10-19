Dodgers Club Cubs, Advance To The World Series • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Five minutes after the Los Angeles Dodgers crushed last year’s World Series Champs the Chicago Cubs by a commanding 11-1 score in Game 5 of the NLCS at Wrigley Field, my phone has been vibrating nonstop. My friends from California wanted to inform me that they’re hoping for a Dodgers vs. Yankees in the World Series.

In order for that to happen, the Yanks will have to eliminate the Houston Astros from the ALCS. Of course, that is easier said than done. With the series returning back to Houston, the Yanks will have to do one thing that they’ve yet to do in this series, win at Minute Maid Park. As appealing as New York’s 3-2 series lead appears to be, it’s the fourth win that’ll matter the most. In the meantime, here’s ESPN’s recap of the Dodgers win.

Congrats to the Dodgers for returning to their first World Series since 1988!