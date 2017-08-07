Dodgers Complete Total Dominance Over Mets • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – This was dominance by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field that was completed Sunday night with a sweep of a three game series over the New York Mets.

Then again, the Dodgers are by far the superior team in baseball at 79-32, and the Mets are looking to next year. But after their Sunday night 8-0 win over the Mets, in a game that the Mets trailed from the first inning, it was seen how this dominance can take the Dodgers deep into October.

It took left hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and his 7.0 scoreless innings to also assure that dominance is a part of this 2017 Dodgers season. Ryu (4-6) struck out eight and only one baserunner. Travis d’Arnaud had the lone single for New York leading off the third inning. And that was all for the Mets who could not overcome a three-run Dodgers’ first inning and were shutout for the sixth time this season.

“We were overmatched in every phase of the game,” manager Terry Collins said. That was also the seven games that the Dodgers swept from his team. And it was also done with the home run ball as Los Angeles hit 25 home runs in the seven games off Mets pitching.

The Dodgers have won 13 of their last 14 games and are 24-3 since July 4th. Over their last 51 games they are 44-7, and after their win have a major league leading 15 sweeps this season.

Part of the Mets inability to get a win in these last three games was attributed again to a starting pitcher that did not go long. Lefthander Steven Matz , 2-5, tossed 5.1 innings and allowed five runs, all earned. Over his last six starts, Matz, one of the struggling youngsters in a rotation that has underachieved, is 0-4 with a 11.03 ERA.

Collins downplayed any inclination of Matz being sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas. There would be a need to replace him in the rotation and the Mets don’t have any viable replacement, and with his team out of contention there is more of a concern as to what is wrong with Matz.

“He’s missing his spots,” Collins said. And the manager reiterated about his team, “You play a team as good as the Dodgers you got to hit and pitch. We didn’t do either.”

Said Matz, who gave up two more of those home runs to Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, “Comes down to making better pitches. Have to address it with runners on.” Matz did achieve his 200th career strikeout getting Chris Taylor to start the game.

But it was another dismal and late night for the Mets as the Dodgers continued to dominate in their quest to go deep into October.