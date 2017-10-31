Dodgers Defeat Astros, Tie Series, Force Game Seven • Latino Sports

Credit: Major League Baseball

New York, NY – There will be a Game Seven.

Facing elimination and down 3-2 to in the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers dug deep as they overcame Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and a one-run deficit to win Game Six by a final score of 3-1 to force the winner-take-all finale of the Fall Classic.

As deserving as both teams are, after Wednesday’s Game 7, one will be declared the best team in Major League Baseball. After six gut-wrenching games, both teams are level at three wins apiece. The Most Consistent Team (Astros) versus the Best in the Majors (Dodgers)… one game, one runner-up, one World Champion. May the best team win…

World Series Game 6 Summary: Tuesday, October 31, 2017