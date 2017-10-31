Dodgers Defeat Astros, Tie Series, Force Game Seven • Latino Sports

New York, NY – There will be a Game Seven.
Facing elimination and down 3-2 to in the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers dug deep as they overcame Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and a one-run deficit to win Game Six by a final score of 3-1 to force the winner-take-all finale of the Fall Classic.
As deserving as both teams are, after Wednesday’s Game 7, one will be declared the best team in Major League Baseball. After six gut-wrenching games, both teams are level at three wins apiece. The Most Consistent Team (Astros) versus the Best in the Majors (Dodgers)… one game, one runner-up, one World Champion. May the best team win…
World Series Game 6 Summary: Tuesday, October 31, 2017
- FINAL SCORE: Dodgers 3, Astros 1 (Dodgers tie Series 3-3)
- WINNING PITCHER: Tony Watson (2-0; 0.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 0SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: Justin Verlander (0-1; 6.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 9SO, 0HR)
- SAVE: Kenley Jansen (2)
- HOME RUNS (Dodgers): Joc Pederson (3rd HR/7th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Astros): George Springer (4th HR/3rd Inning)
- VENUE: Dodger Stadium
- ATTENDANCE: 54,128
- TIME: 3:22