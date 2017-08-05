Dodgers Overcome Amazins Power Surge • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s not how you start the game. It’s whether or not you can hold on for the win. In the case of the New York Mets, that was not the case on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field. Playing the second game of their three series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Amazins three run lead evaporated as they fell 7-4 to the team originally from Brooklyn.

After Friday night’s horrifying 6-0 shutout loss to the Dodgers, the Amazins bats came alive as they belted four home runs on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately for New York, who lead 3-0 after five innings, the Dodgers bats also came alive as they blasted five homers as they rallied to win the second game of this weekend’s three-game series.

For Los Angeles, the team’s five home runs tied their season high for the third time. If they are indeed a team of destiny, no lead is safe against them. For New York, they will be remembered as a team that had the tools to contend but due to injuries, a shaky bullpen and an unforgettable inability to compete for nine full innings, they will be remembered as they team that lacked the grit to get the job done. As hard as they tried, it wasn’t enough.

On Saturday, Mets pitcher Seth Lugo has pitched a brilliant game for the first five innings. Unfortunately for Lugo, his good fortune soured when Yasmani Grandal doubled with two outs in the fifth inning. Then in the sixth inning, things worsened for Lugo as he surrendered two home runs that tied the game 3-3.

In saving face, Lugo left the game with a no-decision after 5.2 innings. For Los Angeles, they scored all their runs after the fifth inning. After trailing the Mets by a score of 3-0, the Dodgers went on 7-1 run as they rallied past the Amazins’ and their groaning fans.

With this series already decided, both teams return to Citi Field for an evening of Sunday Night Baseball. For the Mets, their season is over as they’re 10 games under .500. Just because their season is over doesn’t mean their year has concluded. Regardless of their 49-59 record, the Mets have plenty of games remaining. How they turn it around remains to be seen. Or not…

Tune In, Find Out, and Always Believe!

Game Summary: Saturday, August 5, 2015