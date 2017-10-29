Dodgers Rally Late, Ties World Series • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – Following Saturday night’s Game 4 result, the World Series will conclude in Los Angele. With their backs against the wall, the Los Angeles Dodgers ended there two-game losing streak as they rallied to score six runs in their 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros. Following the Dodgers much-need win, the World Series is tied at 2-2.

With the all-pivotal Game 5 taking place on Sunday night at the Minute Maid Park, the winner between the Most Consistent Team (Astros) and the Best in the Majors (Dodgers) will return to Los Angeles with a 3-2 series advantage. Sunday’s game should be a pitchers duel as the Dodgers Clayton Kershaw will square off against Astros Dallas Keuchel. Both pitchers will be meeting for the second time in the World Series. The first time they met in Game 1, Kershaw held on to best Keuchel that evening.

While pitching wins games, it’s the hitting that produces the run. Entering Game 5, which offense will score early and plentiful? Will the bats of Houston’s Dynamic Duo of José Altuve and Carlos Correa light up? Or will they continue to struggle as the Dodgers 1-2 punch of Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig crank some homers? Tune in, Find out, Enjoy!

World Series Game 4 Summary: Saturday, October 28, 2017