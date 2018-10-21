Dodgers vs. Red Sox Series: A Battle of My Children • Latino Sports

Credit: Major League Baseball

South Bronx, NY – Watching yesterday’s Game 7 of the NLDS was kind of difficult for me. I like to support the underdog and in this case that was the Milwaukee Brewers, a team that other and I fans I spoke to knew very little of. I only began to pay some attention to the team when they swept the Colorado Rockies to make it to the NLDS and saw that they had two great human beings, which also happen to be baseball players, Curtis Granderson and Gio González (late trades).

Then I learned that the Brewers have 11 Latino players (Dodgers have 7) and that also feeds my Latino pride, so here I was rooting for the aggressive, refuse to die underdogs in this game 7.

However, I do have a son and friends living in Los Angeles that has made me visit L.A. more frequently than I ever have before. My last trip to L.A. (where I awarded for my book) my wife and I enjoyed it so much that we actually contemplated living in L.A. (that was just a momentary thought since I’m a Neyorican at heart).

I called my son during the game yesterday and naturally he was watching it. My son is a “hard Core” Yankee fan. I believe that if you cut him, he would probably bleed blue. This comes from the many beautiful memories of living up the block from the old Yankee stadium. His first ever baseball game, attending almost every home game when he was five, the historic no-hitters, urban camping on the stadium streets to get world series tickets, attending more Yankee games than going to the movies and being a member of the Yankee reality show, the Ultimate Fan all contributed to his loyalty to the Yankees.

However, he is an avid baseball fan and living in L.A. with a team that is headed to the World Series after defeating the Brewers 5-1 yesterday. He’s definitely rooting for the Dodgers in this series Vs. the Red Sox. But here is the twist to the story, my two daughters live in Massachusetts and they and their children are, you guessed it rooting for the Red Sox.

So in this World Series between two coastal teams, Boston where the temperatures will be cold, but I have two loving daughters and 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and Los Angeles where the temperatures will be warm and I have a son and 2 grand children will be the perfect scenario for this years fall classic.

It will also be great for advertisers and MLB who will reap better advertising dollars from coast to coast. This series seems to be a good fit for many except for me as I am torn between two teams that I like and a battle of children and grandchildren rooting for each team.