Dodgers Win, Another Home Loss For The Amazins • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Prior to the Mets loss to the Dodgers at Citi Field Friday night GM Sandy Alderson said his team needed wins. And with this 5-2 loss the Mets are 1-11 in their last 12 home games. However more of the concern is that half of the season remaining almost at a virtual end.

Though starter Zack Wheeler used a split change, and for the most part the effective fastball that kept the game scoreless through five innings. Though throwing a season high -tying 7.0 innings and 114 pitches, most since 2014, it was the fastball that led to a Cody Bellinger grand slam home run in the sixth inning that broke a scoreless tie.

And from there, as has been more too often, the Mets bullpen gave up another home run ball. Yasiel Puig hit his ninth home run, a solo shot in the ninth inning off Chris Beck. Of course the Mets offense at home went silent again with exception of Jose Bautista with a 2–for-4 night. His third home run of the season accounted for two runs, his first as a Met,

So where is the optimism for the Mets after coming home from a 3-7 road trip, 4-16 in their last 20 games and 6-21 in their last 27?

Alderson said there needs to be wins and with the non-waiver trading deadline approaching at the end of July, there is every reason to assume the Mets will be deeper in the hole and out of contention. Alderson said in order to make a trade for either two of his best pitchers, Jacob deGrom with the best ERA in baseball or the still disabled Noah Syndergaard, there would have to be 20 good prospects brought in return.

That remains to be determined and Wheeler, with seven strikeouts could certainly draw attention from teams seeking a quality starter, even though his record is a dismal 2-6.

“He was trying to get it up and in,” said manager Mickey Callaway about the home run ball thrown to Bellinger. “Except for that it was one pitch,” he said.

The positive sign was the Bautista home run. He has been consistent overall getting on base and Friday night was no different. The 36-year old veteran, who is getting more starting time and in right field, has reached base safely in each of his last eight games.

Bautista also showed some defensive skills and made a sliding catch in right. But his bat has become a significant part of an overall anemic Mets offense.

“His at bats and approach to get on base are really good,” said Callaway.

Said Bautista, “I don’t feel like I’ve hit my stride. For the most part trying to go up there and get good at bats.” That’s an encouraging comment for a Mets team that needs to win if they want to get back into the race.

Time is of the essence with this team. Bautista will be in the lineup again Saturday night and the Mets have a chance to get one of those wins with deGrom on the mound opposing left hander Clayton Kershaw. And that could be a task.

