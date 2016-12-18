Dolphins Too Much For Jets [Postgame Quotes] • Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – Following their 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins (9-5), the New York Jets (4-10) would be fortunate if they finished the 2016 NFL Season with a 5-11 record. Saturday night’s loss was the Jets fourth consecutive home loss.

For the season, New York’s home record is 1-6 and in their last four games, they’ve been outscored 106-46. A season that once was filled with aspirations and enthusiasm is ending in bitter and embarrasing losses. J-E-T-S… Just End The Season.

Against Miami, the Jets offense further demonstrated why they’re in need of upgrading their offsensive line as well as recruit receivers with solid hands. Defensively, their secondary has been a mess as they’ve continued to be torched for big plays.

After a horrendous first half where New York was fortunate to only trail 13-10, Miami produced 21 points within a 4-minute span of the third quarter. It’s hard to believe that the Jets initally jumped to 7-0 lead. So what now for New York? Who knows?

At this stage in their season, their postgame comments are worth reading…