Dominican Republic Beat Resilient Columbia In 11 • Latino Sports

The Dominican will move on to SanDiego after defeating Columbia who refused to lose until the eleventh inning when it began to pour Dominican runs.

On two occasions the had a chance to win the game and break the Dominican win streak that now is at 12.

The one that will be on every Columbians mind for years to come was in the bottom of the ninth. With the score tied at 3 apiece Columbia had man on first and third with just one out. Their winning run 90 feet away and a chance to make a bit of history by defeating the powerful Dominican team without having one player in the major league on opening day.. Unfortunately it was not to be.

The Dominican Republic got out of that jam by perfect throw from Jose Bautista’s and a great block and put out by, Welington Castillo’s to cut down Colombia pinch-runner Oscar Mercado at home plate in the ninth inning.

The weird new rule of starting the 11th if tied with two men on base helped the Dominican team score 7-runs in the eleventh to eventually win 10-3.

However, MUCHO respect has to go out to the Columbian squad that did not go out without a fight and made every Dominican player and fan sweat it out throughout this entire game.