Dominican Phenom Help Nats' Split With Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Three weeks and the youngest player in Major League Baseball has learned fast and at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night Washington Nationals 19-year old prospect Juan Soto made the record books.

The Nationals Number 2 prospect from the Dominican Republic recorded his first multi-home run game and the decisive run that gave the Nationals a 5-4 win and split of two games with the Yankees in the Bronx.

And the historic evening came after manager Dave Martinez gave his rookie the night off in the first game of this brief series Tuesday night.

The three run shot in the fourth inning cleared the wall in left as Brett Gardner tried to make a reach for it. But the solo home run in the seventh was decisive that went deep over the center field wall and it had Sotos’ manager and teammates talking

“He is really good,” said Martinez. “He works good at bats. He’s learning everyday.” The youngster, called up three weeks ago from Double-A Harrisburg because the Nationals were in need of a outfielder, is batting .344 with five home runs and 12 RBI.

Soto, with the two home runs became the youngest player with a multi-home run game since Andrew Jones with the Braves in 1996. He also became the youngest player to hit a home run at Yankee Stadium since Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. hit two at the old Stadium on May 20, 1989.

The youngster, and he is called that as the youngest in baseball, had his two uncles in the stands among the 45,030. It was the first time as an active player at Yankee Stadium and playing before a huge crowd and to him that was just a formality.

He said, without the assistance of a translator, “One of the best,” responding to a question about this game being ranked in his young career. He was the center of attention that got the Nationals out of the Bronx with a split.

“I feel great,” he said more than one time.

The manager has also caught on with his young phenom. Martinez was impressed with the stance and approach taking that first home run ball to left field. The other one, well that was power and it went to one of the deepest parts of Yankee Stadium.

“For him to go out there and do what he did today, in front of this crowd, it tell you a little bit about the character he he brings,” Martinez said.

Said Gio Gonzalez, the 2017 American League Pitcher Latino Sports MVP recipient, “The kid has everything and wow how quick he has adjusted to being here. We needed him at the right time and he has come through.”

The Yankees got a rare loss and split the two games. The meet the Nationals again Monday at Nationals Park to continue a game that was suspended and the makeup game that was rained out. They will see Soto again but getting the phenom to keep the ball out of the park will certainly be a task for their pitchers.