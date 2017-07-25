Don’t Count the Orioles Out at the Trop • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

St. Petersburg, FL – Kevin Gausman on the mound and Adam Jones at the plate are key factors for the Baltimore Orioles if they have any chance of getting back into the thick of a AL postseason run. Monday night at Tropicana Field, Gausman gave the Orioles a good start and Jones had a big night at the plate as Orioles got a 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.

And for the Orioles, this was the type of game they needed as they are suddenly making some progress in their quest to get back in the race. These are three games at the Trop for Baltimore that could dictate how much of that progress can be made as Tampa Bay continued to show signs of fading in their tight AL divisional race with the first place Red Sox and the Yankees in second.

Tampa Bay will take the field Tuesday night in third place and the Orioles are not far behind. This is what the Orioles have been looking for in a season of struggles that have included injuries to their starting rotation and bullpen. But Gausman looked like a different pitcher Tuesday night and the righthander delivered in the first game of this three-game series.

In six innings, he allowed five hits and three walks. Gausman got his seventh win of the season and if he can be consistent this is what the Orioles need if they intend to make a run down the stretch. The fastball was also consistent and so was the splitter.

“When I’m able to do that,” he said, “I can be pretty tough especially on left-handed hitters when I have my split in my back pocket too.” The Rays also swung at pitches that were out of the strike zone and that helped Gausman as he struck out eight.

It also helps that Manny Machado is healthy for the Orioles. Though driving in two of the Baltimore runs contributed to this win, Machado showed why he is an all-star. In the first inning, and with the game scoreless, Machado ranged to his right and made a perfect throw to second that resulted in a double play on a ball hit by the Rays’ Evan Longoria.

“He’s one of the few guys who can make them,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. Said Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash about Machado, “Don’t hit it to him. Just avoid Manny at all costs. It’s a highlight reel every night. He’s a special player.”

And with Jones starting to get in the groove, he hit his 19th home run in the first inning off a Blake Snell fastball, the Orioles were able to get Gausman the early lead. That’s what this team needs and these three games could provide that indication as to where the Orioles are going in next few weeks.

One game in baseball does not tell a story but it appears these Rays are reeling and the Orioles are starting to fly with those hopes.