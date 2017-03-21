Dramatic Puerto Rico Win Takes Them WBC Finals • Latino Sports

It was another exciting, tense nail biting game that Puerto Rico played against the pesky Netherlands that showed why they were in this last round finals of the World Baseball Classic.

In the top of the first inning, Puerto Rico made some impressive defensive plays that left only one Netherlands batter on base (they could have had the bases loaded), but with two outs outfielder, Wladimir Balentien who had a .615 Batting Average coming into the game bashed a rocket to deep left center and give the Netherlands a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning to quiet the large Puerto Rican crowd that has come out to root for the “Bleach Boys” like they are now called.

Team Puerto Rico quickly livened up the Puerto Rican crowd in the bottom half of the inning with Francisco Lindor’s one out double and a homerun by converted third baseman, Carlos Correa to tie the score at 2 runs apiece.

Puerto Rico came back and added another run in the bottom of the second with a solo homerun by TJ Rivera pulling his team a head 3-0. However, in the top of the fifth, Netherlands home run basher, Wladimir Balentien came up with men on base and hit a shot to deep right center, barely missing a homerun by inches, but enough to score in a run and tie the game at 3-3.

Great pitching and defense on both teams kept each other off the board and scoring until the 11th inning when Eddie Rosario sacrificed the winning run with a line drive to center that drove home Carlos Correa. That winning run created an incredible outburst throughout Dodger stadium. Of the 24,865 fans present a majority were fans for Puerto Rico that made the stadium sound more like a stadium in Puerto Rico, rather than a stadium in Los Angeles. The number of Puerto Ricans and fans of the Puerto Rico team was quite impressive with Puerto Rican flags and fans wearing Puerto Rican hats and jersey’s everywhere.

Everyone that saw this game will remember it for a lifetime as this was one classic baseball game that will be talked about for a long time in Puerto Rico and the Netherlands.

Puerto Rico will now await the winner of the United States vs. Japan matchup to be played tonight at 9 ET, and it will play on Wednesday for what it hopes will be its first Classic championship in four attempts.