FLASHBACK Thursday: Early LatinoMVP Award Announcement • Latino Sports

FLASHBACK Thursday: Early LatinoMVP Award Announcement

The early LatinoMVP Awards were announced at a luncheon with members of the Latino news media and sports related individuals and sponsors. Those early sponsors were Beck’s Beer thanks to Lou Navarro and GASETERIA Oil Corp, thanks to its president, Oscar Porcelli.

In the photo you see Jimmy Rodríguez the owner of the then, Jimmy’s Bronx Cafe (Tallest person in picture, the other two to his left and the gentleman to his right are unknown), former Texas and Yankee catcher, Elizeo Rodríguez (holding up flyer), Lou Navarro, Taína Pabón, Latino Sports and Julio Pabón, President of Latino Sports.

The award is now celebrating its 28th Year. We are proud of the longevity and history of this prestigious award.

