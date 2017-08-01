Eating Avocados And It's Health Benefits [Study] • Latino Sports

commissioned by Aguacates Frescos – Saborea Uno Hoy

MISSION VIEJO, CA – With summer being the most likely time for U.S. Hispanics to start dieting, Fresh Avocados-Love One Today® conducted a national survey to investigate their motivations and barriers associated with eating healthier.

While the majority of Hispanics (70%) reported a specific weight loss goal for the year, more than half (54%) admitted to a poor track record, confessing they broke past resolutions to eat better just after a month or less.

Further, a quarter (25%) of those polled anticipate they will likely quit new tries to eat healthier in under two weeks. Delicious and creamy, fresh avocados are sometimes mistakenly thought to be too rich for dieting but actually do fit into a variety of healthy eating plans. After a little education about how fresh avocados can support weight loss goals, nearly all (91%) felt more confident about tackling their dieting plans for this summer.

The national survey, conducted in May 2017, asked Hispanics to address their top reasons for abandoning a diet and found solutions in the nutrients and taste of fresh avocados. A good source of fiber, fresh avocados help provide a feeling of fullness quicker and for a longer period of time with fewer calories, relieving top concerns about feeling hungry and unsatisfied when counting calories.

Avocados taste delicious and can be enjoyed alone or used to boost the flavor and enjoyment of a variety of recipes from salads to smoothies, diminishing worry that healthier eating means compromising, being bored with food options and destined to feeling deprived while dieting.

Plus, healthy avocados are virtually the only fruit with naturally good fats and so can play a dual role in the diet to help people meet fruit and good fat recommendations.

“The Dietary Guidelines for Americans emphasizes making small dietary shifts to achieve an overall healthy eating pattern,” said Sylvia Klinger-Melendez, registered dietitian and Love One Today® spokesperson.

“Changing how you eat is hard to do overnight so be sure to be sensible and start with baby steps that are easier to sustain. With each delicious bite, healthy avocados add fiber and good fats to your diet and can help you get closer to reaching your weight loss goals.”

Dieting is hard work. The surveyed revealed the majority (62%) of Hispanics polled have put off starting a diet with the average Hispanic having started and stopped a diet at least four times in the last year. News that avocados, already a family favorite for nearly a third of respondents, can help with reaching weight loss goals in a healthy way was welcomed and empowering.

Love One Today® is a science-based food and wellness education program developed to encourage Americans to include fresh avocados in everyday healthy eating plan to help increase fruit and vegetable intake and as a delicious, cholesterol-free, whole food source of naturally good fats.

To find easy-to-prepare recipes featuring healthy avocados such as the new Fresh Fruit and Sweet Pepper Salad with Avocado Citrus Dressing recipe, consumers can visit LoveOneToday.com and for Spanish recipes, visit SaboreaUnoHoy.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey of 1000 US adults included 250 Hispanics or Latinos and was conducted May 17-23, 2017 by Market Researchers OnePoll and commissioned by Aguacates Frescos – Saborea Uno Hoy. The random double-opt-in survey adhered to the Market Research Society code of conduct.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is an agriculture promotion group established in 2002 to promote the consumption of Hass Avocados in the United States.

A 12-member board representing domestic producers and importers of Hass Avocados directs HAB’s promotion, research and information programs under supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Funding for HAB comes from Hass avocado producers and importers in the United States. In 2010, HAB established a nutrition research program to increase awareness and improve understanding of the unique benefits of avocados to human health.

For a comprehensive collection of published nutrition and scientific literature, authoritative reports and other articles on or related to avocados, their nutrients and eating patterns that include them, visit avocadonutritioncenter.com. For tips and recipes in Spanish, visit SaboreaUnoHoy.com or in English visit LoveOneToday.com. Follow HAB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.