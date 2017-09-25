Edge of Sports: The President & The Power of Protest • Latino Sports

New York, NY – While President Trump was more interested in enforcing the etiquette during the National Anthem to NFL Players, Puerto Rico has been dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Following the New York Mets 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, I couldn’t help but wonder if during the past few days, President Trump and his advisors tried to explore several ways to change Puerto Rico’s Commonwealth status to Independent.

Earlier this year, I wrote…

More than ever, we need to invest in quality journalism. Regardless of your position on President Donald Trump’s war against the media, the people of this country have a right to know the truth.

One way to obtain the truth is through access and fact-checking. Those who are in position to shut down the media will eventually become the media. Regardless of the outlet you support, how valid would their publications be if they’re denied access? Just as important… how accurate would the information you receive if it’s not contested or even fact-checked?

One publication I’ve always respected and appreciated for their no-nonsense approach of journalism is the The Nation. So what is The Nation? Here it is and I quote…

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of American political and cultural life from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent voice in American journalism and a platform for investigative reporting and spirited debate on issues of import to the progressive community.

Through changing times and fashions, The Nation and TheNation.com offer consistently informed and inspired reporting and analysis of breaking news, politics, social issues and the arts-never faltering in our editorial commitment to what Nation Publisher Emeritus Victor Navasky has called “a dissenting, independent, trouble-making, idea-launching journal of critical opinion.”