El Barrio Children Film Fest Was A Success! • Latino Sports

New York, NY – More than 650 kids and their families from all backgrounds came together this past weekend to enjoy a fully Spanish language programming at New York City’s first-ever El Barrio Latino Children’s Film Festival at the Julia de Burgos Performance & Arts Center in East Harlem.

On this 5th edition of the festival, long time community members and new residents alike came together to elevate their shared cultural identity and participate in an uplifting weekend of Spanish centric films and discussions.

Featured films included La Vida de Calabacín, Dos Colegas Al Rescate, Un Caballo Llamado Elefante, Teresa y Tim, and Pérez El Ratoncito de Tus Sueños.

Even though all the productions were presented in Spanish-only as a means of embracing the language, the movies came from different countries like: Switzerland, Chile, Spain and Norway.

“Everyone who attended the festival enjoyed a truly one of a kind experience,” Mario Colón, AVP for Communications & Special Events of the Hispanic Federation, said. “Our youth are our future and as an organization we are committed to investing in their well-being.”

Organized by the Hispanic Federation, one of the nation’s foremost Latino organizations, the event also went above and beyond to engage unaccompanied minors in the community.As a part of the (Hispanic Federation) Friends of Immigrant Refugee Minors Program (FIRM), the organization invited unaccompanied minors in the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Care to participate in the Saturday Extravaganza–a day filled with art’s and crafts, film screenings and a parranda musical sing along. The festival also invited a number of New York City schools to attend and take in new films in Spanish.

“We are aware of how important it is to work with unaccompanied minors and all youth as Latinos are undergoing challenging times here and in our respective home countries,” Mario Colón, said. “We wanted to create a safe space for children of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate their roots in community.”

We hope to see you at next year’s #ElBarrioChildrenFilmFest!