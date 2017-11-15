El Barrio Latino Children’s Film Festival [Information] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On the heels of several natural disasters that have shaken the Latino community and a socio-political environment that consistently stirs fear in those migrating to the United States, the Hispanic Federation, one of the nation’s foremost Latino cultural organizations, is gearing up to bring New York City Latino families together to learn, exchange, and get inspired by way of their 5th El Barrio Latino Children’s Film Festival on Nov. 30 to Dec. 3rd at the Julia De Burgos Cultural Center in East Harlem.

Free of charge, El Barrio Latino Children’s Film Festival is the only children’s festival in the city to offer fully Spanish programming. The Festival promises to engage audiences and film-goers by offering a host of exclusive screenings of animation, comedy and adventure movies to youth and families. Ultimately, it also seeks to provide a space where long-time community members and newly arrived residents alike can feel safe and proud of their shared cultural identity.

“It’s been a difficult time for Latinos everywhere,” Mario Colón, AVP for Communications & Special Events of the Hispanic Federation, said. “The goal of this festival is to offer a space where people can uplift one another by recognizing that they are not alone—and that as an organization we are here for them as a resource during this difficult time.”

The diverse program will feature films in Spanish, with the intention of awakening the deep pride within immigrant and first generation New York Latinos. All selections seek to reflect the beautiful complexities embodied in the Spanish language, and encourage youth to get excited about art that is created in Latin America and Spain.

Featured films include La Vida de Calabacín, Dos Colegas Al Rescate, Un Caballo Llamado Elefante, Teresa y Tim, y Pérez El Ratoncito de Tus Sueños. Only one of the films will offer subtitles—so that the audience can take in the authenticity of each production.

“By offering a Spanish language centric event we hope to tap into the diversity of New York City’s Latino community—embrace it and celebrate it,” Mario Colón said. “As an organization we want to promote access to citizenship for all and foster a culture of healthy co-existence across all Latinos.”

The Hispanic Federation along with the Julia de Burgos Cultural Center invites school groups, families, and organizational programs to join them for this extraordinary event. Groups that are interested can register by sending an email to [email protected].

We hope to see you at this year’s #ElBarrioChildrenFilmFest! Find more details about the schedule on the event page at http:// elbarriochildrenfilmfest.com/ schedule