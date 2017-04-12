El Chapo: Univision's Upcoming Series [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – A day after winning their home opener at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees had the day off. For the Mets, they’re on the road. On Tuesday night and led by Yoenis Céspedes three home runs performance, the Amazins crushed their National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, by a final score of 14-4.

With nothing no games to cover live, I enjoyed reading the press release the fine folks over at Univision sent me about their upcoming series, “El Chapo.” This is show created by Silvana Aguirre Zegarra and Carlos Contreras and produced by Daniel Posada. With that said, here’s the rundown of the man referred as El Chapo…

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, who has been accused by law enforcement of running the “largest drug trafficking organization in the world,” has long evaded authorities.

After being captured by Mexican authorities in February 2014, Guzman escaped from a maximum security Mexican prison in July 2015 by crawling through an opening in the shower of his cell block that led to a mile-long tunnel to freedom. He was recaptured nearly six months later and extradited to the U.S. earlier this year.

His next scheduled court appearance is on May 5, 2017.