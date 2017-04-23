El Clásico Rooftop Party [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – On Sunday, I’m sure more than a billion soccer supporters were glued to their television as they watched Barcelona’s dramatic stoppage 3-2 victory over their rivals, Real Madrid. Known as El Clásico, these two teams have history and if you have the time, you should read about it.

Prior to Sunday, I was invited to a rooftop party organized by La Liga and beIN Sports. As stated in a press release and I quote,

“The free, day-long event will give domestic and international sports fans a taste of Spain – from soccer to cuisine to entertainment, and demonstrate a new platform of international expansion for LaLiga brand. The venue will feature exhibition displays from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF, an interactive soccer tech zone, music and live entertainment, a rooftop mini soccer pitch, as well as large screen TVs throughout the 24,000-square foot venue to watch the match.”

I enjoyed Sunday’s shindig. The weather was fantastic, the food was good and plentiful and I had the opportunity to celebrate Saint Jordi Day. It’s a day that dates back to the 15th century and it a day of love, books and roses. Traditionally, a man will give the woman he loves a rose. For centuries that was the tradition and around the 1920’s, women would give their men a book as a sign of their love.

In addition to the event, I enjoyed running running into old friends while making some new ones. As we’ve done over the years, I ran into Real Madrid and New York Cosmos great, Raúl González Blanco. With that said, enjoy the photos.

Baseball Update: The New York Mets still trail the Washington Nationals by a score of 4-3. Despite a solid performance by Mets RHP Zach Wheeler who rebounded after an atrocious first inning where his former teammate Daniel Murphy blasted a grand slam. Down 4-0, the Amazins are one-run down of a tie. Can they complete the rally?