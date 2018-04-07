El Rey Network: Lucha Underground Returns in June • Latino Sports

Credit: El Rey Network

Austin, TX – “Lucha Underground,” El Rey Network’s electrifying, lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett, Robert Rodriguez, MGM, and FactoryMade will return for an all-new, fourth season on Wednesday, June 13th at 8PM ET , it was announced today at Wrestle Con in New Orleans.

Masked heroes and villains will continue to battle it out for wrestling supremacy in the hour-long weekly series, giving fans a ringside seat to the blood-pumping, chant-starting lucha libre drama and excitement. With powerful new forces infiltrating the Temple, the outlook for humanity is bleak as the gods march ever closer toward war. With a cataclysmic battle on the horizon, no one will be spared from destruction.

“’Lucha Underground’ has continually raised the bar on storytelling and athleticism and this season will be no different” said El Rey Network President and GM, Daniel Tibbets. “This show has re-defined wrestling, and in the process developed a passionate and devoted fan base. We are happy to offer the Believers exactly what they want, more ‘Lucha Underground.’”

Leading into the new season, El Rey Network offers fans a chance to re-live the guts, blood, and glory of season three with two hours of back-to-back fan favorite episodes every Wednesday at 8pm ET, culminating with the epic return of the fourth season on Wednesday, June 13th at 8PM ET .

Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, “Lucha Underground”. The riveting original series introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports.

Fans will have a ringside seat as masked villains and heroes face off to battle for wrestling supremacy. It provides enthusiastic viewers with an incredibly visceral and explosive experience with a focus on the artistry, originality, intense action and over-the-top characters that have come to define this phenomenal fan-favorite.

A celebration of lucha libre’s long-standing Mesoamerican heritage and culture dating back to 1863, this is programming that must be seen to be believed.

“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM in association with Lucha Libre FMV for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner); Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alex Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.