Erick Aybar Holds Youth Baseball Clinic [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Here’s some photos from this past weekend’s Youth Baseball Clinic hosted by All-Star and Gold Glove winner Erick Aybar. This event took place in his hometown of Baní, Dominican Republic and as reported in the press release sent to us:

“Aybar, joined by a collection of local baseball coaches, volunteered their time on Saturday by teaching 125 children the essentials of baseball – the fundamentals of hitting, baserunning, fielding, throwing, as well as stretching + conditioning drills.

The camp was generously supported by New Balance which provided official camp t-shirts and drawstring bags complete with New Balance water bottles and athletic socks.

Aybar has made a point throughout his career to give back to those less fortunate in his hometown of Baní —last year, he personally brought food and hot meals to hundreds of Baní’s families in need.”

