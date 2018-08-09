ESPN Build Multifunctional Sports Court In Mexico • Latino Sports

Credit: ESPN

Mexico City, Mexico – Community leaders, local residents, and youth gathered in Ciudad México, Xochimilco on August 7 to participate in the opening of a new multifunctional sports court dedicated to the local community and its residents. The global project, led by ESPN, has seen six spaces built across Latin America and one in India.

The court and surrounding area, refurbished with the help of community residents and ESPN and Disney employees, will be home to ongoing programs for young people where they will learn job skills and be empowered to fulfill their potential, all through the power of sports.

The program was developed by award-winning organization, A Ganar, which uses sports as a vehicle to provide communities across Latin America with training and skills that lead to employment and enables young people to achieve success in life. Local sport for development organization, Street Soccer México, has been trained in the A Ganar methodology and will deliver the program over the next eight months on the new space.

Hosted by ESPN commentators Miroslava Montemayor and Sergio Dipp, the event was attended by Russell Wolff, executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International; Gerardo Casanova, vice president and general manager, Latin America North; along with community volunteers who helped build the space, local residents and their families, and ESPN and Disney employees. The celebration comprised cultural performances, special recognition of community leaders who volunteered their time to the project, as well as soccer matches open to the community.

“At ESPN we believe that sport has the ability to transform lives, and we are committed to providing resources to enable kids in Mexico City to play sports,” said Russell Wolff, executive vice president and managing director, ESPN International. “This is our second safe space build in Mexico City and we are pleased to collaborate with love.fútbol, A Ganar, Beyond Sport, and Street Soccer Mexico once again to build this court in a community where there is a need, as it can truly make a difference.”

“As with our first build together in Chimalhuacán, our goal is to improve the quality of life of marginalized youth and vulnerable communities in Mexico. The Xochimilco safe space is an opportunity for young people to use sport to find their way in life and also to provide training for future employment,” said Daniel Copto, CEO and President, Street Soccer México. love.fútbol, which is known for building community sports facilities all over the world, played a key role in selecting Santiaguito, Xochimilco for the new play space based on need, population and socio-economic status – and specifically because of the severe damage the community suffered as a result of the 2017 earthquake.

“Given everything this community has gone through over the last year, we’re proud to team up with local and global organizations to ensure that young people in this community have access to a safe, accessible place to play sports,” said Gerardo Casanova, vice president and general manager, Latin America North. “We are thrilled to have been part of the build along with community residents and to be able to support this community with sports programs that inspire social change.”