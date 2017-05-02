Estrada Handles Yankees Again And Gets First Win • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Marco Estrada was not aware about his success pitching against the New York Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays righthander went to the mound in the Bronx Monday night without a win this season and was undefeated in his last seven starts against New York.

That success continued and this was a start the Blue Jays hope will continue. Toronto had a miserable start to the season in April and the 8-17 record was attributed to inconsistency on the mound and an offense hurting without Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki.

So,Estrada was going to start the month of May in a quest to putting his team on the right track. He pitched 7.0 innings allowing seven hits and a run. Jose Bautista, also off to a slow start hit his second home run of the season off Yankees reliever Luis Cessa and the Blue Jays took the first of three in the Bronx, 7-1.

But it was Estrada who had the Yankees fouling off pitches and stopping their potent offense that came into the game leading the American League in runs scored.

“A lot of guys did good things,” manager John Gibbons said. “Marco is important for us and it was good to see him get that first win.” It was the sixth start for Estrada who registered his first career complete game win in game 1 of the ALCS last October against the Indians.

The lone run for the Yankees was an RBI single from Aaron Judge. The rookie had his team best 21st RBI and got his second outfield assist of the season when he threw out Bautista at third base in the ninth inning.

Said Estrada about the first win after six quality starts to start off the year, “I’ve done good for these guys. I’m just glad it’s over with. When I’m out there all I do is throw strikes. He also credited the good game Luke Maile called behind the plate as the two were paired up for the first time.

“Felt like I been throwing to him for years,” he said. “We didn’t shake of pitches. We were both in synch” Starlin Castro managed to get two of the Yankees seven hits, all off Estrada.

“He put some good at bats against me and finds a way to get on,” Estrada said. “A lot of those guys wasted some good pitches and fouled them off. The plan is for every game to be successful.”

Estrada was not aware that this matched his longest start of the year and remains undefeated in seven starts against the Yankees. He has posted a 1.04 ERA in 26 innings pitched over his last four starts.

As for Bautista who was not available to the media, Gibbons said, “He’s off to an unusual slow start but he’s picking it up for us.” His 18th home run at Yankee Stadium leads all visiting players and now owns a nine game hitting streak against the Yankees with a .375 average, seven runs, two doubles, with three home runs and 11 RBI during that span.