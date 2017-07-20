 Thank You Event For Our Puerto Rican Players • Latino Sports

Latino Sports hosted its first awards recognition luncheon for Puerto Rican players that played in the 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC) yesterday at Café Rubio in Queens, NY. This intimate and exclusive event in the heart of the Queens Latino community was very much appreciated by the players and the entire guest that attended.

Rene Rivera receiving his award. (Photo Latinosports.com)

According to Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón the awards are to show appreciation to all of the members of Team Puerto Rico who brought pride and a positive outlet to an island suffering from one of the worst financial crisis in its history. The present crisis has affected every core of life on the island and Mr. Pabón believes that if the same unity that united the island to watch and support its players was to be replicated, the island will be able to solve many of its own problems.

The players honored yesterday were: Rene Rivera, TJ Rivera and Seth Lugo all NY Mets players. NY Mets pitching coach, Ricky Bones was also acknowledged (though all the coaches and manager, Edwin Rodríguez are to be honored after the season). Yadier Molina, of the St. Louis Cardinals was the fourth player to be honored but he could not attend due to a prior commitment.

TJ Rivera, the Bronx Boy loved his award. The bat on the drawing say's: "Made in The Bronx."

Mr. Pabón explained the impact the games had in Puerto Rico and here in the Diaspora. He also explained the importance to honor those that were “like gladiators that went out to defend their homeland.” Mr. Pabón also explained that very few non-Puerto Ricans would be able to understand the impact that Team Puerto Rico had in Puerto Rico.

Every player was delighted to receive their award, a caricature of themselves in their Puerto Rico uniform done by well-known sports illustrator and Latino Sports collaborator, John Penissi. They all spoke about the pride they felt playing for Puerto Rico and as Rene Rivera said, “we would like for everyone to get united again, the island needs it.”

Seth Lugo and wife really loved the print. (Photo Latinosports.com)

Every guest who attended from the youngest 3rd graders to the baby boomers left praising Latino Sports for an event that they all enjoyed and learned a little more than baseball.

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.

