FAME: Diego Maradona [Comic Book] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Diego Maradona is one my favorite soccer players that I’ve ever seen. On the pitch, he was a genius. Off the pitch, he had his issues.

One thing many soccer fans worldwide will agree is that Diego Maradona was one of best players to ever play the game. Thanks to the fine folks over at TidalWave Entertainement, they informed me that on Wednesday, December 7, the comic book, “Fame: Diego Maradona” will be in stores and available on Amazon.

With that said, here’s the information I was sent…

Americans call the game “soccer,” while the rest of the world dubs it “football.” Whatever it’s called, fans know the name while former and current players whisper it in respect for the man many consider to be the best player in world.

Diego Maradona’s career was formed while he was only a child kicking a ball in the slums of Buenos Aires, Argentina, but he became a legend during the World Cup tournament in 1986 and named FIFA Player of the 20th Century alongside his childhood hero, the remarkable Pelé. His storied career is chronicled in this latest illustrated biography.

“Beyond his obvious talents, Maradona embody the very reason we created the Fame line of bio comics,” said Bluewater president Darren G. Davis. “Each has a uniquely compelling story and each has made a definitive imprint on current popular culture.”

Writer Michael Frizell and artist Angel Bernuy bring Maradona’s amazing career to life, from his earliest days to the challenges of his soccer days in the Argentina.

“I love that the media dubbed him The Hand of God and that the moniker stuck because it suits him perfectly. You just know that anyone with an honorary title like that is going to be arrogant and exhibit a strong personality. After listening to several of his interviews, I knew I wanted the book to be narrated in his voice.” Said writer Michael Frizell.

The Fame titles are 28-page issues and bring to life in graphic form the stories of the world¹s biggest celebrities. In the past TidalWave has produced other sports icons such as David Beckham, Alex Rodriguez, Russell Wilson and more. This issue features a special cover by famed artist Pablo Martinena.

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” said Davis. “Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities.”

It is available now for your e-reader from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology, DriveThru Comics, Google Play, My Digital Comics, Overdrive, Iverse, Biblioboard, Flipkart, ComicBin, Axis360, Blio, Entitle, Comicblender, Kobo and wherever eBooks are sold.

Print copies will be released on December 7, 2016 and can be ordered exclusively at ComicFleaMarket.com.